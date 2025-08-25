26.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 25, 2025
3 peddlers held, drugs worth Rs 7 cr seized in 3 ops

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Aug 24: Three suspected drug peddlers have been arrested and contraband items, including morphine and Yaba tablets worth over Rs 7 crore, have been seized from them in separate operations across Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The operations, two in Sribhumi district and one in Karbi Anglong, were carried out on Saturday, he said.

“The relentless crackdown on drugs continues. In two separate anti-narcotics operations carried out by @sribhumipolice , 20,000 YABA tablets priced over Rs 3cr, were recovered last night,” Sarma said in a post on X on Sunday.

Two persons have been arrested in these operations, he added.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

In another post on the social media site on Saturday evening, the chief minister had said that a suspected drug peddler has been arrested with morphine worth over Rs 4 crore.

“Weekend calls for getting high? Well not in Assam, because our party plans are different,” Sarma said.

“4.1 kg of morphine worth Rs 4cr+ has just been taken off the market in an excellent operation by @karbianglongpol. 1 person arrested. We will keep playing spoilsport!” the chief minister added. (PTI)

