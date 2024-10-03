“STF Strikes: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested in Guwahati, Heroin Seized”

HT Digital

Thursday, October 3: In a continued crackdown on the illegal narcotics trade, Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) apprehended a suspected drug peddler in Guwahati, recovering a significant quantity of heroin from his possession. Acting on a tip-off, the STF conducted a raid in the Rehabari locality on A.K. Azad Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Paltan Bazar police station. The operation, carried out on Tuesday evening, resulted in the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of suspected narcotics, adding to the police’s ongoing efforts to curb drug smuggling in the state.

- Advertisement -

During the raid, the police seized a total of 23 vials containing what is believed to be heroin, weighing approximately 29 grams. Along with the narcotics, a mobile phone was also recovered from the accused, which may be used to gather further evidence in the investigation. The apprehended individual was identified as 38-year-old Mohidul Islam, a resident of Fatasil Ambari in Kamrup Metropolitan district. Originally from Ghoramara-Gaon in Kamrup district, Islam has now been taken into custody, and the police have initiated the necessary legal proceedings.

The successful raid is part of a broader initiative by Assam Police to combat the rising issue of drug smuggling and peddling in the state. By targeting key areas and conducting raids based on intelligence inputs, the police aim to prevent the flow of narcotics within Assam. The state has long struggled with the problem of drug trafficking, which often involves smuggling substances like heroin and other narcotics across borders. The police’s ongoing operations demonstrate their commitment to curbing this illegal activity and protecting the people of Assam from the dangerous effects of drug abuse.

This is not the only recent success for the STF in its fight against drug smuggling. In a similar raid conducted just days earlier, the police apprehended another suspected drug peddler in Guwahati. This operation took place on September 27 in the Lalmati Forest Road area, near the Amalprava Das Sikhsha Pratisthan, under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station. During this raid, the STF arrested a notorious drug dealer who had been operating in the region. A Matte Black Honda DIO vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 EV 1341, was also seized as part of the operation.

In this case, a total of 74 vials containing suspected heroin, with a total weight of 86 grams, were recovered from the accused. The police also confiscated a mobile phone, which they suspect may hold crucial information about the dealer’s operations and contacts. The arrested individual was identified as 25-year-old Gourob Mandal. Originally from Kokrajhar, Mandal had been residing in the Basistha area of Guwahati at the time of his arrest. Mandal’s capture marks a significant victory for the police, as he had been involved in the local drug trade for some time.

- Advertisement -

These recent successes in cracking down on narcotics-related crimes reflect the growing efforts of Assam Police to dismantle drug peddling networks operating across the state. By conducting regular raids and targeting both small-time peddlers and larger suppliers, the police are sending a strong message that such illegal activities will not be tolerated. In recent months, there has been an increased focus on combating the smuggling of heroin, which is often trafficked through Assam from neighboring regions and countries.

The police have urged the public to cooperate with their efforts by providing any information that could help in identifying and apprehending those involved in the narcotics trade. Community involvement is seen as a critical component in the fight against drug smuggling, as locals are often the first to notice suspicious activities in their areas. By working together with law enforcement, citizens can play an active role in helping to protect their communities from the harmful effects of drugs.

Assam Police have also highlighted the importance of awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of drug use and the long-term consequences of addiction. These campaigns aim to prevent young people from falling into the trap of substance abuse and to encourage those struggling with addiction to seek help. The police continue to emphasize that drug smuggling and peddling not only destroy individual lives but also tear apart families and communities.

As the investigation into both cases continues, the police are working to trace the source of the narcotics and to identify any potential links between the two suspects. The STF remains vigilant and is committed to dismantling any drug networks operating within the state. Their recent success in apprehending two drug peddlers and recovering a substantial amount of heroin is a testament to their dedication to making Assam a safer place.

- Advertisement -

These operations are just the beginning, as the STF plans to carry out further raids and arrests in the coming weeks, targeting additional areas known for drug-related activities. With the continued support of the public and a strong focus on intelligence-led operations, Assam Police are determined to eradicate the narcotics trade from the region and ensure a safer future for all its citizens.