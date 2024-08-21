306 Assam Police Recruits Strengthen the Force in Guwahati

HT Digital

August 21, Wednesday: 306 new Assam Police personnel were officially inducted into the force during a ceremonial passing-out parade held in Guwahati. The event marked the culmination of their rigorous training and their formal entry into service, further strengthening the state’s law enforcement capabilities.

- Advertisement -

Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, who was present at the ceremony, shared the significant moment on social media, expressing his pride in the newly trained recruits. “Amidst rain, 306 Assam police personnel passed out at Guwahati and joined us to strengthen Assam,” tweeted GP Singh, highlighting the dedication and resilience of the new officers.

The passing-out parade was a significant event for the Assam Police, symbolizing the infusion of fresh energy and enthusiasm into the force. The recruits, having completed their training, are now ready to take on the responsibilities of maintaining law and order in the state, a task that has gained even more importance given the evolving challenges in the region.

Despite the inclement weather, the ceremony proceeded with full honors, demonstrating the unwavering spirit of the Assam Police. The newly inducted personnel are expected to be deployed across various parts of the state, contributing to the safety and security of Assam’s citizens.