Tripura CM Manik Saha launches vehicle tracking system, flags off 16 ambulances

AGARTALA, July 2: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday launched the Vehicle Location and Tracking System (VLTS) — a system designed to receive distress calls from public vehicles across the state.

At the launch event here, the CM also flagged off 16 ambulances equipped with basic life support (BLS) and handed them over to the Police and Fire & Emergency Services Department to facilitate swift transportation of road accident victims.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chawdhury and DGP Anurag Dhankar were also present at the ceremony.

According to officials, VLTS will be installed in public transport vehicles — including buses and taxis — enabling real-time tracking through a control room set up at the transport department office here.

The system also features a panic button, allowing passengers — particularly women — to alert the control room in case of distress.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM lauded the transport department for taking “innovative steps” for the welfare of road accident victims.

“Currently, Fire and Emergency Service personnel carry road accident victims to health facilities using open-hood vehicles. Now, with 16 ambulances equipped with basic life support, injured persons can be transported in a modern and safer manner,” he added.

Chawdhury said the government has already hiked the ‘Good Samaritan’ benefit from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000.

“Earlier, the government provided Rs 5,000 to anyone who helped a road accident victim reach a health facility. Now, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has increased the benefit to Rs 25,000,” Chawdhury said. (PTI)