AAI organises Hindi poetry competition

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 5: A Hindi poetry recitation competition was organised at Airports Authority of India, Regional Headquarters, North-East Region, Guwahati under the aegis of Town Official Language Implementation Committee – TOLIC (Undertaking), Guwahati for member offices of TOLIC.

The programme was chaired by Sanmukh Jugani, regional executive director, AAI. In his address to the participants, Jugani said that the popularity of the official language will increase through this poetry recitation competition which has been organised by the Airports Authority of India under the aegis of TOLIC, Guwahati. This type of event increases the honour and respect of the official language and the people working in the sector.

The participants from member offices (PSUs) of TOLIC participated in this poetry recitation competition, in which along with first, second, third and consolation prizes, all the participants were honoured with participation prizes.

The jury members of this competition were Badri Yadav, Dr Kusum Kunj Malakar and Gian Batra, general manager (HR), AAI.

Badri Yadav, regional head, government of India, department of Official Language, Guwahati said that all the participants, who gave their presentation as poets and those who presented their compositions, were equally good.

He said, “Poetry is like a flower in which along with fragrance, it has attraction as well which turns the mood of the audience towards itself.” He also expressed his appreciation while thanking the Airports Authority of India for such an well-organised event.

Dr Kusum Kunj Malakar, head of department, Rajbhasha Hindi, Cotton University, Guwahati, Assam said, “Poetry is the expression of your mind. Poetry gives you an opportunity to openly express your thoughts and feelings, as well as its proper presentation is also an art.” She wholeheartedly thanked the organisers and the participants of the programme.