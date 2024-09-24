AASAA Khorahat unit protests for tea labourers’ rights

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, Sept 23: Under the instruction of the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Demow Regional Committee, the AASAA Khorahat Unit Committee held a sit-in demonstration in front of the office of Khorahat Tea Estate on Monday regarding various problems faced by tea labourers. Later, the AASAA Khorahat Unit Committee submitted a memorandum to the manager of Khongia Tea Estate, stating various demands that should be fulfilled at the earliest. A copy of the memorandum was also submitted to the assistant labour commissioner, Sivasagar; the circle officer of Demow Revenue Circle; ACMS Moran Circle; and ACMS Khorahat, Laojan, and Khongia. Mahendra Manki, district vice-president; Lalit Tanti, president of AASAA Demow Regional Committee; Jiten Das, assistant secretary; and other AASAA leaders were present at the programme.