Monday, December 11, 2023
AASU, NESO observe ‘Black Day’ across NE on the occasion of 4th anniversary of CAA

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 11: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on December 11 hoisted black flags at ‘Swahid Nyas Bhawan’ to mark Black Day, protesting the Centre’s decision to pass the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 despite opposition from the Northeast’s indigenous population.

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) had previously announced the display of black flags across the seven north-eastern states. NESO, representing eight major student movements, stated the observation was to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

They urged the indigenous population to support the Black Day while fighting for their rights. Assam-based scholar Dr Hiren Gohain recently commented that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed without discussions, questioning its hasty implementation.

He also recalled the anti-CAA protests that put former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a challenging position.

