AAU Partners With TERI And Renew Synergy

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 30: On Friday, the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) and ReNew Power Synergy Private Ltd, based in Gurgaon. The purpose of this collaboration is to work together on a project that enables farmers and individuals in Assam to sell carbon credits in both domestic and international markets, thereby generating additional income.

Under the project, one crore (ten million) trees will be selected for development on individual properties throughout Assam. The carbon credits generated by each tree can then be traded in international markets, providing a source of revenue for the farmers.

Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka, vice chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, highlighted that this initiative marks the university’s first project aimed at reducing the high carbon footprint on the planet while also financially benefiting farmers and individuals.

The implementation of the project will be overseen by TERI and ReNew Synergy, and the research centers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras under AAU will collaborate in identifying households where the trees will be planted across Assam.

