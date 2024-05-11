28 C
AAU signs MoU on carbon financing project to benefit farmers

Project to contribute towards achievement of global climate goals

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 10: The Assam Agricultural University (AAU) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with New Delhi based The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and ReNew Power Synergy Private Limited to work on a project to plant one crore  trees in 10 districts of the state for carbon financing to benefit farmers.

The project would encourage farmers to plant trees in their lands with an aim to provide additional income by selling carbon credits of the trees in the international market.

The project would also contribute towards achievement of global climate goals. The 10 districts selected for the initiative are Jorhat, Sivasagar  Golaghat Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Darrang, Udalguri, Baksa, Nalbari and Barpeta.

AAU vice-chancellor, Bidyut Chandan Deka, speaking on the occasion stated that the project implementation would be overseen by TERI and ReNew Synergy and research centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras under AAU. They would also identify farmers in whose land the trees would be planted.

Deka said, “The planting materials in this project would be provided to farmers free with the cost to be borne by TERI and ReNew. Power Synergy Pvt. As per the MoU signed by AAU with the two agencies in July 2023, a project is being implemented under which one crore existing trees owned by people are to be selected to make them eligible for earning carbon credits points by the owners. The registration process of the trees was underway. Now with the signing of MoU for the new project today, altogether 2 crore trees would be earned.”

AAU director (research, agriculture), Sanjay Kumar Chetia, faculty of agriculture, PK Pathak, director (extension education), Manoranjan Neog, associate director (extension education), Ranjit Kumar Saud, associate director (research, agriculture), Mrinal Saikia, TERI senior directors JV Sharma and D Saharia  and Guwahati-based TERI regional director Naba Kumar Goswami were among those present during the programme held at the Conference Hall of the vice-chancellor’ office complex.

