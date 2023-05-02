ABSU remembers Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma



HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 1: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) observed 33rd death anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, former president of ABSU at Thulungapuri Dotma Samadistall on Monday in Kokrajhar.

ABSU vice-president Khwrwmdao Wary hoisted the union flag followed by a rich floral tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma on the occasion.

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) executive member Reoreoa Narzihary, MLAs Lawrence Islary, Jayanta Basumatary, chairman of Upendra Nath Brahma Trust (UNBT) and registrar of Bodoland University, Dr Subung Basumatary, UN Academy, Krishna Gopal Basumatary, several leader and members from different organisations attended to offer rich homage on his anniversary.

Wary said that Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma was a leader of down trodden communities including Bodos and dedicated his whole life towards the uplift and social welfare of the communities. He recalled the contribution of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma towards the social integration among all sections of the society through his bold leadership.

He said that Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma was a leader of social integration through whom Bodo as well down trodden communities have arrived at this juncture.

MLA Islary said that the death anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma was observed remembering his contributions towards uplift and development of the Bodo community.

He said that Bodo and other down trodden communities will always be remembered his ideology and philosophy among the society.

