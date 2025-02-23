15 C
Honoured beyond words: Vicky Kaushal after PM Modi praises ‘Chhaava’

NEW DELHI, Feb 22:: Actor Vicky Kaushal says he feels honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise for his historical action drama film “Chhaava”.

At the inaugural function of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (ABMSS) on Friday, Modi said Maharashtra and Mumbai have taken Marathi films and Hindi cinema to greater heights.

“Aur in dino toh, ‘Chhaava’ ki dhoom machi hui hai. (‘Chhaava’ is making headlines everywhere right now),” Modi said about the movie, which has earned over ` 300 crore globally since its release in theatres last week.

“Chhaava” stars Kaushal in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji. #Chhaava,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Modi from the event.

Rashmika Mandanna, who stars as Yesubai in the movie, posted on her Instagram Stories, “Thank you so much @narendramodi sir, it’s truly an honour.”

“Chhaava” is produced by producer Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock films and the banner also shared a clip of Modi on its official Instagram handle.”A historic honour! It is a great moment of pride as Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji applauds ‘Chhaava’ and honours Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice and legacy. “This moment fills us with immense gratitude. @maddockfilms, #DineshVijan, @laxman.utekar, @vickykaushal09, and the entire team of the film are humbled by this special mention,” the studio said. (PTI)

