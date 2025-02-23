Cinema an important weapon for a civilised future: German filmmaking icon Wim Wenders

New Delhi, Feb 22: At a time when governments everywhere are trying to reform history to further their agendas, cinema can be an important weapon for a civilised future, German auteur Wim Wenders said here on Friday in a masterclass where he spoke about his “troubled” next project, growing up in post-war Germany wanting to become a painter only to be seduced by moving images.

Known for movies such as “Wings of Desire”, “Alice in the Cities”, “Kings of the Road”, “Paris, Texas”, “Pina” and most recently “Perfect Days”, the filmmaker made a stop to the national capital as part of his ‘King of the Road – India Tour’.

“We are now living in times where people, governments all over the world, are trying to rewrite and reform the history of their countries in order to fulfill their own agendas. They are doing it everywhere, in all parts of the world. Governments right now have a tendency to tell you their version of history so that they can stay in power longer. So, cinema is an important weapon for a civilised future,” Wenders said during a masterclass in jam-packed theatre here. According to Wenders, who wants to make a fiction film on the topic of peace next, movies contain a sense of history in them and are a “great catalogue for the future”. “If we are able to take a sense of history from movies and take that to the future, we would make much less mistakes,” he said, adding that he has been restoring his old movies to prepare them for a digital future. “Young people learn through reading and writing but do not learn much about the language that they are mostly exposed to, which is the language of images. And this is the language in which more lies are happening,” he added. (PTI)