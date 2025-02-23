15 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 23, 2025
type here...

Cinema an important weapon for a civilised future: German filmmaking icon Wim Wenders

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Feb 22: At a time when governments everywhere are trying to reform history to further their agendas, cinema can be an important weapon for a civilised future, German auteur Wim Wenders said here on Friday in a masterclass where he spoke about his “troubled” next project, growing up in post-war Germany wanting to become a painter only to be seduced by moving images.

Known for movies such as “Wings of Desire”, “Alice in the Cities”, “Kings of the Road”, “Paris, Texas”, “Pina” and most recently “Perfect Days”, the filmmaker made a stop to the national capital as part of his ‘King of the Road – India Tour’.

- Advertisement -

“We are now living in times where people, governments all over the world, are trying to rewrite and reform the history of their countries in order to fulfill their own agendas. They are doing it everywhere, in all parts of the world. Governments right now have a tendency to tell you their version of history so that they can stay in power longer. So, cinema is an important weapon for a civilised future,” Wenders said during a masterclass in jam-packed theatre here. According to Wenders, who wants to make a fiction film on the topic of peace next, movies contain a sense of history in them and are a “great catalogue for the future”. “If we are able to take a sense of history from movies and take that to the future, we would make much less mistakes,” he said, adding that he has been restoring his old movies to prepare them for a digital future. “Young people learn through reading and writing but do not learn much about the language that they are mostly exposed to, which is the language of images. And this is the language in which more lies are happening,” he added. (PTI)

Related Posts:

8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Honoured beyond words: Vicky Kaushal after PM Modi praises ‘Chhaava’

The Hills Times -
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes 10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh