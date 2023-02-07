‘Alcheringa’ festival returns to offline format with a bang 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 6: The much-awaited annual cultural festival of IIT Guwahati, ‘Alcheringa’, concluded with a bang on February 5. Themed ‘Pledge to Persist’, the four-day event was held in a full-fledged offline format, marking a triumphant return after two years of online and hybrid events. Footfall witnessed more than one lakh.

The festival opened with a grand procession featuring a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary elements, followed by enthralling events such as music concerts, dance performances, theater shows, literary events, and art exhibitions. The pronites, featuring the Yellow Diary, Bollywood duo Vishal-Sheykhar and DJ Aerreo were the highlight of the festival, leaving the audience in awe. Another noteworthy event was the Creator’s Camp, where the best creators from their respective industries were invited to have panel discussions.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘Alcheringa’ organizers delivered a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants and audiences, receiving positive feedback from all quarters.

Acknowledging the successful conclusion of the festival, Quasim Khan, the media and outreach Head of Alcheringa, expressed his gratitude towards the unwavering support of the sponsors, partners and the dedicated team for making the occasion a grand success. Thanking the media, he added that the media played a crucial role in amplifying the reach of ‘Alcheringa’ and making it possible for the festival to be held at such a grand level.

‘Alcheringa’ continues to be a premier cultural festival in the country, attracting a growing audience each year. It provides a platform for the young talent to showcase their skills and creativity; this year was no exception. The organizers are already gearing up for the next year’s festival. They are confident of delivering another edition of a grand and successful event.