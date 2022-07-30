NHM Designates 9 Medical Colleges, 10 District Hospitals As JE Treatment Centres

Multiplies IEC activities, fogging and awareness meetings

Assam records 303 cases and 45 deaths till July 27

Nagaon, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts turn JE hotspots

South Salmara, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts remain JE free

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 29: In view of the prevailing situations relating to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in the state, the National Health Mission, Assam has intensified its measures to contain the disease. In its effort to spread awareness among the masses, categorically to reduce vulnerability, the NHM has been publishing numbers of informative items both in the print and electronic media from time to time.

Parallel to the department’s efforts, there are news reports that the number of cases and the deaths is still alarming. Under this given situation, besides creating awareness, the NHM, Assam has designated 9 medical colleges and 10 district hospitals as JE treatment centres. All these 9 medical colleges and 10 district hospitals have been kept ready with ICU facilities and laboratory test facilities to deal with the prevailing situations.

According to the NHM, Assam, this year, the JE started to increase in the state from the month of May. Currently, all districts except South Salmara, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts have been affected by this disease to some extent. The cases increased in number upto first week of July 2022. However, after the various measures taken by the Government to contain the disease, the numbers of cases as well as number of deaths have decreased significantly after the second week of July, 2022.

The NHM highlighted that maximum JE cases were reported from Nagaon district (44), followed by Jorhat (37) and Golaghat (34). Total number of JE cases detected is 294, as on July 29. Total number of deaths as of July 29 is 47. Average case detection rate is 3.24 cases per day.

The NHM stressed that birds (herons and egrets) are reservoirs for JE virus and said pigs act as amplifiers of the virus and produce a high viral load that infect mosquitoes.

As a primary step to protect oneself from JE infection, the NHM asked the common masses to stay protected from mosquito bites, stay away from pig farms and added that in case of symptoms like fever, headache, neck rigidity or altered consciousness immediately come to the designated hospitals for treatment.

The designated as AES/JE Hospitals includes Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital, Barpeta, Dhubri Medical College & Hospital, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh, Silchar Medical College & Hospital, Tezpur Medical College & Hospital, Diphu Medical College & Hospital, Jorhat Medical College & Hospital and Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital.

The designated district hospitals includes Bongaigaon Civil Hospital, Bongaigaon, Goalpara Civil Hospital, SMK Civil Hospital, Nalbari, Sivasagar Civil Hospital, LGB Civil Hospital, Tinsukia, S.K.Roy Civil Hospital, Hailakandi, Karimganj Civil Hospital, Mangaldai Civil Hospital, Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital, Golaghat, Dhemaji Civil Hospital (Only for Child – PICU).

According to the NHM, Assam, medicines and consumables for AES/ JE management are available at all the designated hospitals. Fogging – Fogging is being done using 147 numbers of machines using Malathion on a daily basis. Insecticide Treated Bed net – Almost 6.8 lakhs community owned bed nets impregnated and activity is going on. Larvicide Spray – Larvicide spraying is going on in all districts. Source reduction is being carried out by removing water logging in drains and unused tyres.

The NHM added that IEC activities like miking, leaflet distribution and awareness meetings are being carried out as well.