Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Ashok Singhal reviews progress of the ongoing work at the former CP Bungalow

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: In a significant development, Ashok Singhal, the state cabinet minister overseeing Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation, conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing work at the former CP Bungalow.

Taking to social media X, minister Singhal shared the news, “Reviewed the progress of the view point at the erstwhile CP Bungalow, being developed as part of the Brahmaputra River Front Beautification Project today. The picturesque view point overlooking the Brahmaputra will be dedicated to the people of Assam on 20 January, 2024.”

The picturesque location is slated to be officially dedicated to the people of the state on January 20, 2024.

