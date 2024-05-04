Assam: 4 car lifters arrested, stolen vehicle recovered in Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, May 4: The Guwahati Police have dismantled a car theft gang, arresting four individuals, as reported on Saturday.

The operation was launched following a complaint by Sri Subodh Giri of Bikash Nagar, regarding the theft of his Bolero pick-up vehicle. The FIR, filed on May 3, stated that the vehicle, with the registration number AS 01 FC 9378, was stolen from Action Kata, Lalmati.

A team from Basistha PS apprehended three suspects, Sona Miya (21), Taher Ali (35), and Mahar Ali (35), in Barpeta. Based on their confession, the receiver of the stolen vehicle, Nurul Islam (38) from Rangia, was also arrested.

The stolen vehicle was recovered from Dwarkuchi village in Tamulpur district. Investigation into the incident continues.