Assam CM felicitates budding cricketer Uma Chetry, gives Rs 10 lakh cash reward

Guwahati, Nov 4: Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, honoured Uma Chetry, a member of the Indian Women’s Cricket team and gold medalist at the Asian Games, on Saturday.

Reliable sources revealed that the Chief Minister presented Uma with a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakhs, recognising her significant contributions to cricket and her role in bringing honour to the state.

“We are really proud of Uma Chetry and her achievements. Glad to give her a small contribution from our Govt, today. Wishing her a bright and successful career ahead,” the chief minister posted on X.

On behalf of the Assam Cricket Association, we extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of Assam & Hon’ble CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma dangoriya for recognising and honouring the emerging cricketer Uma Chetry with a cash reward.



Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah praised Assam’s only female cricketer, Uma Chetry, who has made it to the Indian Women’s Cricket team. Mallabaruah described Chetry as an inspiration for local sports enthusiasts. The minister also expressed his appreciation towards Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for recognising Chetry’s accomplishment with a financial contribution of ₹10 lakhs. Mallabaruah concluded his statement by wishing Chetry success in her future endeavours.