23 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 5, 2023
type here...

Assam: Former MLA from Raha Dimbeswar Das passes away

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Nagaon, Nov 4: Former Raha constituency MLA, Dimbeswar Das, passed away on Saturday evening while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He had been battling an incurable disease for a prolonged period.

- Advertisement -

Das, who contested the 2016 state assembly elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, was elected as the MLA of Raha constituency. However, in the 2021 assembly elections, he was defeated by Sashi Kanta Das of the Congress party.

Meanwhile, offering condolences to the grieving family, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of former MLA Dimbeswar Das of Raha Assembly Constituency. The death of Das, who was known as a socialist, is an irreparable loss to the socio-political sphere. I pray to God for his eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Beam Suntory unveils Oaksmith 180ml packs

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water 7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World 10 Plants That Are Only Found in India Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames