Assam: Former MLA from Raha Dimbeswar Das passes away

HT Digital,

Nagaon, Nov 4: Former Raha constituency MLA, Dimbeswar Das, passed away on Saturday evening while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He had been battling an incurable disease for a prolonged period.

- Advertisement -

Das, who contested the 2016 state assembly elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, was elected as the MLA of Raha constituency. However, in the 2021 assembly elections, he was defeated by Sashi Kanta Das of the Congress party.

Meanwhile, offering condolences to the grieving family, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of former MLA Dimbeswar Das of Raha Assembly Constituency. The death of Das, who was known as a socialist, is an irreparable loss to the socio-political sphere. I pray to God for his eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”