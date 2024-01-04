Assam: Experts from Delhi reach Dergaon accident spot to probe tragedy site

HT Digital,

Dergaon, Jan 4: A team from Delhi-based Save Life Foundation arrived at the scene of a fatal road accident in Assam’s Dergaon on Thursday, a day after the incident claimed 12 lives.

The team was reportedly asked by the Assam Government to investigate the accident. They are expected to use scientific techniques to determine the cause of the accident. So far, the team has examined the scene and will next inspect the two vehicles involved in the head-on collision.

The investigation, which started on Thursday, is expected to conclude on Friday. The accident occurred on Wednesday when a bus carrying over 40 people collided with a coal-laden truck on National Highway 37.

In addition to the fatalities, over 20 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to major. The drivers of both vehicles were among those killed. The injured were taken to Dergaon Civil Hospital, with those critically injured referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.