Assam government signs MoU for ‘Riverine Based Religious Tourism Circuit’ to connect seven religious places on Brahmaputra

Guwahati 19th May: The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Sagarmala Development Corporation Limited (SDCL), Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), and the Department of Inland Waterways Transport (DIWT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a “Riverine Based Religious Tourism Circuit” in Assam. The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal witnessed the historic signing ceremony, which aims to revolutionize Assam’s riverine tourism industry.

- Advertisement -

Under the MoU, a contemporary ferry service will be established on a “Hop On Hop Off” basis, connecting seven important religious sites near Guwahati. These sites include Kamakhya, Pandunath, Ashwalknata, Doul Govinda, Umananda, Chakreshwar, and Auniati Satra. The ferry terminal’s waiting area will be a modern building designed to provide a pleasant experience for travelers.

The project will be executed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and is estimated to cost around Rs 45 crores, with a completion timeline of 12 months. The ferry service is expected to reduce the travel time to less than 2 hours for completing one full cycle, starting from Hanuman Ghat, Uzan Bazar. SDCL, IWAI, and ATDC will share 55% of the project’s cost, while the DIWT has agreed to provide free use of the ghats adjacent to the temples.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the significance of the Riverine Based Tourism Circuit in boosting Assam’s tourism industry. He expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration between the Assam government, IWAI, SDCL, ATDC, and IWT to swiftly implement the project and usher in a new era for riverine tourism in Assam. These efforts are aligned with the Act East program, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aims to promote major development projects in the region.

The event took place at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati, with the participation of various state and federal officials. Assam’s Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed his gratitude to the departments involved and emphasized that the signing ceremony marks a significant milestone for the state’s tourism industry. He anticipates that the riverine circuit will attract more tourists to experience Guwahati’s rich spiritual heritage.

- Advertisement -

Overall, the development of the Riverine Based Religious Tourism Circuit in Assam is expected to unlock the immense potential of inland waterways and contribute to the progress of the region under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.