Monday, September 30, 2024
Assam Government to Offer Financial Assistance to Durga Puja Committees

The Assam government announces financial assistance for Puja committees ahead of Durga Puja celebrations, aiming to support smooth conduct of festivities.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 30, Monday: In a bid to support Durga Puja celebrations across the state, the Assam government has announced that it will provide financial assistance to Puja committees. The decision was made to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities and to assist local organizers in covering various expenses.

The move comes as Puja committees, especially those in Guwahati and other urban areas, prepare for the annual festival, which sees large gatherings of devotees and visitors. The financial aid will help committees manage costs related to security, decorations, cultural programs, and other arrangements.

The state government has emphasized the importance of ensuring safety and maintaining public order during the celebrations. A senior official said, “We are committed to supporting the Puja committees so that the festival can be celebrated with enthusiasm while adhering to safety guidelines.”

In addition to the financial support, the government is also working with local authorities to ensure proper crowd management, waste disposal, and other logistical aspects to maintain cleanliness and public health during the festival.

Durga Puja, one of the most significant festivals in Assam, attracts thousands of people each year. With the government’s assistance, Puja committees are expected to organize the event smoothly, ensuring that devotees can participate in the celebrations without any inconvenience.

