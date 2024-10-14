Tamulpur Leads Assam’s First Carbon Neutral Durga Puja with Eco-Friendly Festivities

HT Digital

Monday, October 14: In a remarkable step toward promoting environmental sustainability, the District Commissioner of Tamulpur, Pankaj Chakravorty, has led the state of Assam in its first-ever Carbon Neutral Durga Puja celebration. Tamulpur, a district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is now setting an example for the rest of the state and the country in how festivals can be celebrated in an eco-friendly manner without compromising on tradition or festivity.

This groundbreaking initiative began with the District Commissioner issuing a set of advisory guidelines that encouraged environmentally sustainable practices throughout the Durga Puja festivities. The aim was to minimize the carbon footprint during the celebration while fostering greater community involvement in efforts toward carbon neutrality. Chakravorty’s initiative was well-received by the community, as the majority of the Durga Puja committees in the district made earnest attempts to follow the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by the district administration.

The celebrations kicked off with a symbolic gesture—a plantation drive on Shasthi, the sixth day of Durga Puja. Trees like Tulsi, Neem, and Banyan were planted in and around the various Puja venues, underscoring the importance of afforestation in reducing carbon emissions. Each Durga Puja venue featured banners and flex displays highlighting the Carbon Neutral Durga Puja initiative, ensuring that the message of eco-friendliness reached every attendee.

One of the standout features of this year’s Durga Puja in Tamulpur was the effort to reduce the use of plastics. Several Durga Puja mandaps were designated as no-plastic zones, an impressive step in curbing pollution. In place of the usual plastic bins, dustbins made from bamboo cane were introduced, reinforcing the use of biodegradable and sustainable materials. Separate waste disposal bins were also provided to segregate organic waste from recyclable materials, ensuring that waste management during the festivities adhered to environmental standards.

In line with the goal of reducing the festival’s environmental impact, the traditional distribution of Prasad and Bhog was done using biodegradable materials. Banana leaves, paper plates, and paper cups were used in place of disposable plastic items, allowing the celebrations to remain true to the spirit of environmental responsibility. These efforts ensured that waste generation during the festival was both controlled and eco-friendly.

Furthermore, the district administration implemented proper waste disposal mechanisms and promoted the use of clean energy sources throughout the Durga Puja festivities. Solar lights and other clean energy options were used in certain mandaps, reducing the reliance on conventional energy sources that contribute to carbon emissions. The festival’s organizers also took care to reduce air and noise pollution, aligning with the overall goal of minimizing the environmental footprint of the celebrations.

Among the many Puja venues that actively followed the District Commissioner’s guidelines were the Goreswar Anchalik Kali Mandir Durga Puja at Goreswar, the Uttar Betna Baruwari Durga Puja at Maharipara, the Kumarikata Baruwari Durga Puja, and the Tamulpur Anchalik Durga Puja. These committees made significant strides in reducing carbon emissions and maintaining discipline in waste management during the festivities. The community as a whole embraced this unique initiative, adding an extra layer of significance to the already vibrant and spiritual celebrations.

Though the district’s Durga Puja committees made commendable efforts to follow the guidelines, there were some challenges in fully adhering to all the regulations issued by the District Commissioner. However, this year’s celebrations were notably more disciplined and environmentally conscious than in previous years, a shift largely attributed to the leadership of Pankaj Chakravorty, who recently assumed his role as District Commissioner. His initiative has set a new standard for how cultural traditions can be celebrated in harmony with nature.

The concept of Carbon Neutral Durga Puja was particularly well-received by senior citizens in the district, who praised the administration for its efforts to incorporate green initiatives into the festival. The emphasis on sustainability and environmental awareness was viewed as a positive step forward, and many elders expressed hope that this would become a lasting tradition in Tamulpur and beyond.

By integrating environmentally conscious practices into the heart of one of the most significant cultural events in Assam, the Tamulpur district has shown that it is possible to honor tradition while also protecting the environment. The initiative undertaken by the district administration not only brought the community together but also educated people on the importance of adopting sustainable practices in their daily lives.

As the celebrations came to an end, it was clear that this year’s Carbon Neutral Durga Puja had made a lasting impact on both the participants and the environment. The success of this initiative has set a precedent for future festivals in Tamulpur and across the state, proving that meaningful steps toward environmental sustainability can be taken without compromising on the cultural and spiritual essence of traditional celebrations.