Assam Governor extends greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 14: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, extended his warm greetings to all, particularly to the people belonging to the Sikh community.

In his message here, Shri Acharya said, “We celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and a revered spiritual leader, to pay our highest order of reverence to him. He taught us the values of love, equality, and unity. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings inspire us to walk on the path of truth and righteousness. May his message of universal brotherhood and compassion guide us on our way forward.”

Acharya also said, “As we celebrate this 555th birth anniversary, let us remember the importance of peace, harmony, and development. Let us strive to create a society that is just and equitable for all.”