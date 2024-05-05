HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, May 4: ‘Asom Goriyohi Puthi Hangrokhyon aru Hahitya-Sankriti Bikah Mancha’ will award Assam Gramya Hiruratna Botah 2023 to 20 persons.

The 20 persons to be awarded are from the fields of literature, journalism and social work.

Among those to be awarded are ‘Axomiya Pratidin’ daily, Howraghat correspondent, resident of Gorokhiya Pukhuri villager poet, writer and journalist Dharmendra Khaklary and another resident social worker Rupalii Basumatary; from Golaghat multilingual poet and litterateur Maheswar Basumatary and another from Golaghat, poet and social worker Swapnani Gogoi Chetia.

The award function will be held at Kosuwa Tiniali Gyanjyoti Bidyapith, Nagaon district informed president of Asom Goriyohi Puthi Hangrokhyon aru Hahitya-Sankriti Bikah Mancha, Hobharam Bora.