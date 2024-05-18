Banita Sandhu shares BTS pictures from ‘Bridgerton 3’: Wonderful experience

Mumbai, May 17: Actor Banita Sandhu, who made her debut in Netflix romantic series “Bridgerton 3” as Miss Malhortra, uploaded a series of pictures from the sets on her Instagram. Sharing the behind the scenes photographs, the actor called it a “wonderful experience” and how she was “grateful for the opportunity”.

“Had a ton of fun. So grateful to have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the Bridgerton universe, being able to dress up and join the world of @juliaquinnauthor’s incredible characters.”

“Thank you @netflix and @shondaland for a wonderful experience that I will forever cherish. Wish I could keep the costumes though”, the post read.

The post began with the picture of the actor wearing a white ball gown followed by snaps alongside her co-stars and the author of the show Julia Quinn. She also posted a photograph of Lady Whistledown’s society paper. Sandhu, 26, made her acting debut with 2018 romantic drama “October”. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also featured Varun Dhawan in the lead. The first season of “Bridgerton” premiered in 2020 followed by the release of the second season in 2022.

The third season, which began streaming on Netflix on May 16, revolves around the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. (PTI)