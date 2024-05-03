Assam: Jorhat police bust fake CBI officials involved in extortion, 1 held, 3 absconding

HT Digital,

Jorhat, May 3: Jorhat Police have apprehended one member of a gang of impersonators who claimed to be officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and extorted money from a business establishment, sources reported on Friday.

Reports suggest that four impersonators demanded Rs 10 lakhs from DB Enterprise, a business establishment situated in Jorhat’s Borpul area, owned by Dipankar Bora.

One of the three fake CBI officials was apprehended by the Jorhat Police, while the other three remain at large.

The impersonators reportedly arrived in an Innova car with the registration number AS06 AD 7379. They had visited Dipankar Bora’s shop a week earlier to demand money. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.