Assam minister Ashok Singhal chairs meet on town planning in different constituencies of the state

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 19 : Assam Minister Ashok Singhal chaired a meeting today aimed at enhancing town planning in different state constituencies. The meeting held at Janata Bhawan focused on the ‘Ten Cities Development Concept’ (Doh Shaher, Ek Rupayan), a Housing and Urban Affairs Department initiative for urban development.

Attendees included Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Labour and Employment Minister Sanjay Kishan, and eight MLAs. Cities under consideration include Silchar, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Biswanath Chariali, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Jorhat, Tezpur, Sibsagar, and North Lakhimpur.

Discussions centered around urban planning, waste management, water supply, public infrastructure, traffic management, street lights, and green-blue elements implementation. Kavitha Padmanabhan, Commissioner & Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs Department, detailed the ‘Doh Shaher, Ek Rupayan’ concept.

The proposed towns are set for extensive improvements under the City Infrastructure Development Fund (CIDF) and the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) from the Government of Assam.

The Directorate of Municipal Administration will oversee Street Lights and Paver Block Streets, while the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and SoPD will focus on Water Supply, Rejuvenation of Water Bodies, and the Development of Parks.

The Swachh Bharat Mission will cover initiatives like Door-to-Door Collection of Solid Waste, Waste Processing, and Waste Disposal at Dumping grounds. The meeting also saw participation from various MLA and Municipal Board representatives.

 

