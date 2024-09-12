NFR to operate 12 pairs of examination special trains 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 11: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate 12 pairs of examination special trains to assist candidates appearing for the Gr III & IV examinations scheduled on September 15, 2024, in the state. Additionally, the services of two pairs of regular trains will be extended to manage the extra rush of candidates.

Train No 05157 (Alipurduar – Guwahati) will depart from Alipurduar at 17:00 hours on September 14, 2024, and arrive at Guwahati at 04:55 hours the next day. Train No 05158 (Guwahati – Alipurduar) will depart from Guwahati at 20:00 hours on September 15, 2024, reaching Alipurduar at 07:30 hours the next day.

Train No 05159 (Alipurduar – Bongaigaon) will depart from Alipurduar at 18:00 hours on September 14, 2024, arriving at Bongaigaon at 01:00 hours the next day. Train No 05160 (Bongaigaon – Alipurduar) will depart from Bongaigaon at 18:00 hours on September 15, 2024, and reach Alipurduar at 01:45 hours the next day.

Train No 05161 (Mariani – Narangi) will depart from Mariani at 16:00 hours on September 14, 2024, reaching Narangi at 04:55 hours the next day. Train No 05162 (Narangi – Mariani) will depart from Narangi at 20:25 hours on September 15, 2024, arriving at Mariani at 09:00 hours the next day.

Train No 05175 (Haibargaon – Guwahati) will depart from Haibargaon at 23:30 hours on September 14, 2024, and reach Guwahati at 04:00 hours the next day. Train No 05176 (Guwahati – Haibargaon) will depart from Guwahati at 19:05 hours on September 15, 2024, arriving at Haibargaon at 23:15 hours the same day.

Train No 05179 (Karimganj – Silchar) will depart from Karimganj at 20:00 hours on September 14, 2024, arriving at Silchar at 22:30 hours the same day. Train No 05180 (Silchar – Karimganj) will depart from Silchar at 00:05 hours on September 15, 2024, reaching Karimganj at 02:40 hours the same day.

Train No 05181 (Karimganj – Silchar) will depart from Karimganj at 04:00 hours on September 15, 2024, and reach Silchar at 06:40 hours the same day. Train No 05182 (Silchar – Karimganj) will depart from Silchar at 21:00 hours on September 15, 2024, reaching Karimganj at 23:40 hours the same day.

Train No 05183 (Dibrugarh – Ledo) will depart from Dibrugarh at 18:00 hours on September 14 & 15, 2024, reaching Ledo at 22:00 hours the same day. Train No 05184 (Ledo – Dibrugarh) will depart from Ledo at 04:00 hours on September 15 & 16, 2024, reaching Dibrugarh at 08:00 hours the same day.

Train No 05185 (Jamira – Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 21:00 hours on September 14 & 15, 2024, reaching Silchar at 00:10 hours the next day. Train No 05186 (Silchar – Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 01:00 hours on September 15 & 16, 2024, reaching Jamira at 04:00 hours the same day.

Train No 05177 (Jamira – Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 10:00 hours on September 14, 2024, reaching Silchar at 13:10 hours the same day. Train No 05178 (Silchar – Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 14:00 hours on September 14, 2024, reaching Jamira at 17:10 hours the same day.

Train No 05197 (Jamira – Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 18:00 hours on September 14, 2024, reaching Silchar at 21:15 hours the same day. Train No 05198 (Silchar – Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 22:00 hours on September 14, 2024, reaching Jamira at 01:10 hours the next day.

Train No 05103 (Jamira – Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 03:00 hours on September 15, 2024, reaching Silchar at 06:15 hours the same day. Train No 05104 (Silchar – Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 18:00 hours on September 15, 2024, reaching Jamira at 21:10 hours the same day.

Train No 05187 (Murkongselek – Kamakhya) will depart from Murkongselek at 14:30 hours on September 14, 2024, reaching Kamakhya at 05:00 hours the next day. Train No 05188 (Kamakhya – Murkongselek) will depart from Kamakhya at 19:45 hours on September 15, 2024, reaching Murkongselek at 10:30 hours the next day.

Train No 15703/15704 (New Jalpaiguri – Bongaigaon – New Jalpaiguri) Express will be extended up to Kamakhya, and Train No 05801/05802 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger will be extended up to Kokrajhar, from September 14 to 16, 2024.

Train No 15703 (New Jalpaiguri – Kamakhya) will depart from Bongaigaon at 17:10 hours on September 14 & 15, 2024, reaching Kamakhya at 22:00 hours the same day. Train No 15704 (Kamakhya – New Jalpaiguri) will depart from Kamakhya at 00:05 hours on September 15 & 16, 2024, reaching Bongaigaon at 04:30 hours the same day.

Train No 05802 (Guwahati – Kokrajhar) will depart from New Bongaigaon at 22:30 hours on September 14 & 15, 2024, reaching Kokrajhar at 23:45 hours the same day. Train No 05801 (Kokrajhar – Guwahati) will depart from Kokrajhar at 02:00 hours on September 15 & 16, 2024, reaching New Bongaigaon at 03:00 hours the same day.