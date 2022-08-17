Assam: Minister Hazarika Interacts With Editors

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 16: Assam government’s senior minister Pijush Hazarika interacted with the editors of various newspapers, television channels and senior freelance journalist of the state here on Tuesday. The editors, while exchanging ideas with minister Hazarika, raised a number of issues related to the problems frequently faced by the journalists’ fraternity of the state.

After a patient hearing of the suggestions made by the editors, minister Hazarika proposed the constitution of a committee which will categorically deal with the issues. He said, “I believe, only a committee to be constituted with a goal will help us find a lasting way out. I would urge the committee to draft a series of suggestions so that the state government can formulate it on a priority basis.”

The editors also emphasised the interactive sessions on the medium of instructions which the government recently announced that the mathematics and science subjects will be imparted in English language from class 3 onwards. Negating the concern raised by the editors, minister Hazarika however assured that the medium of instruction in English language will ever remain as optional.