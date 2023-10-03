Assam: Minor drugged, molested by married man in Guwahati

28 C
A sensational case has come to the fore in Guwahati's Dakshingaon region on Tuesday wherein a minor girl was allegedly lured into a love trap by a married man, after which she was sedated and physically exploited.

Guwahati, Oct 3: A sensational case has come to the fore in Guwahati's Dakshingaon region on Tuesday wherein a minor girl was allegedly lured into a love trap by a married man, after which she was sedated and physically exploited.

As per sources, the man, identified as Abdul Hamid, is accused of tricking a 13-year-old minor girl into a love trap, sedating her and allegedly molesting her.

Abdul, a wedded man with two young children, purportedly sedated the minor young lady and making her unconscious, following which he abused her, sources informed, adding that the young lady’s mom was likewise tranquilized at the same time, clearing way for his odious plot.

Besides, a grievance was filed by the victim’s girl’s family at Bhagduttapur police headquarters in August however no move was made. Currently, the accused man is at large and no capture has been made at the hour of documenting this report.

