‘Nijut Moina Aasoni’ cheques distributed across state 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: A significant initiative aimed at empowering girl students through financial assistance, the ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni’, was officially launched on Sunday at Lal Field, Haflong. The program seeks to promote education and self-reliance among female students across Assam by providing much-needed financial aid.

At the event, 1,226 students from various schools across Dima Hasao were awarded the financial grant, marking a crucial step forward in supporting girls at different stages of their education.

Chief executive member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, addressed the gathering, highlighting the district’s educational development and youth empowerment efforts. He expressed deep appreciation for chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s continued support for Dima Hasao’s progress.

CEM Gorlosa emphasised the ongoing initiatives to resolve educational challenges in the district. He proudly announced the deployment of 150 qualified teachers throughout Dima Hasao, signifying a strong commitment to enhancing the quality of education. However, his vision extended beyond infrastructure. “We are on a mission to not only improve academic standards but also guide our youth toward a future free from the perils of drug and substance abuse,” Gorlosa declared.

While acknowledging the numerous demands for educational institutions across the district, CEM Gorlosa assured attendees that efforts are underway to address them over time. He also urged principals and education officers to instil a spirit of sportsmanship among students, while advising learners to reduce excessive screen time. He encouraged them to pursue technical education and underscored the importance of skill-based learning in today’s competitive job market.

Minister Nandita Gorlosa, speaking at the event, shed light on the transformative potential of the ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni’. She stressed the importance of judiciously using the monetary assistance provided through the program, particularly in today’s rapidly advancing digital age. “Access to technology can greatly enhance the learning experience,” she remarked, urging students to consider investing in educational tools.

Minister Gorlosa also highlighted the significance of financial literacy and saving for the future. She noted that the scheme not only aims to meet the immediate educational needs of students but also encourages them to develop good saving habits.

The ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni’ is an ambitious initiative by the government of Assam aimed at empowering young girls and reducing the incidence of child marriages through education. Launched in 2024, the scheme provides financial assistance to girl students from class 11 to postgraduate levels, supporting them throughout their educational journey.

The launch event was graced by executive members (EMs), members of Autonomous Council (MACs), the chairperson and vice chairman of Haflong Municipal Board, district commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, superintendent of police Mayank Kumar, and other officials from the education department and district administration. Principals, teachers, students from various schools and colleges, and members of the media also attended, marking the occasion as a significant milestone in Dima Hasao’s educational progress.

Similarly, a special ceremony held on Sunday at the India Club Indoor Stadium in Silchar celebrated the initiative, graced by Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Cachar districtcCommissioner Mridul Yadav, IAS, and chairman of District Development Manjul Deb, among other distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty expressed his deep appreciation for Dr Sarma’s unique initiative to empower young girls through education. He highlighted Dr Sarma’s unwavering commitment since 2021 to position Assam as a leading state in India. Noting the chief minister’s developmental vision, Chakraborty acknowledged the substantial funding allocated to enhance educational infrastructure across Silchar, including significant upgrades at Adadharchand Higher Secondary School and Government Boys’ School. Additionally, he recognised CM Sarma’s efforts in promoting Lakhipur to a co-district status, underscoring his dedication to the holistic development of the region.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Cachar district commissioner Mridul Yadav extended his gratitude to CM Sarma for his continual support of educational advancement in Cachar. Addressing the girl students who benefitted from the scheme, Yadav highlighted the transformative impact of the ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni’, emphasising its role in empowering young women and shaping a brighter future for the district.

The event also featured a live telecast of speeches from chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, which were broadcast from Guwahati on an LED screen. This allowed students and dignitaries present in Silchar to witness the chief addresses, further connecting the ceremony with the state’s broader educational vision.

As part of the scheme, a total of 7,829 girl students from 58 higher secondary schools and colleges in Cachar received cheques of Rs 1,000 each. Notably, 2,600 students from the Silchar constituency alone benefitted from this program. To symbolise the state’s commitment to girl education, MLA Chakraborty, DC Mridul Yadav, and other dignitaries handed over cheques to 15 girl students during the ceremony.

Our Kokrajhar correspondent adds: To encourage and accelerate the progress of girl students in the education sector, a significant cheque distribution ceremony under the ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni’ was held across the state on Sunday. While the central event took place in Guwahati, simultaneous ceremonies were organised at key locations in Kokrajhar district. In Kokrajhar district, a total of 5,704 students received cheques.

At Kokrajhar Girls College, MLA Lawrence Islary attended as chief guest, where 801 beneficiaries received their cheques. BTC EM Ukhil Mushahary and Kokrajhar DC Masanda Pertin presided over the event at Bodofa Cultural Complex, with cheques given to 1,133 beneficiaries. Meanwhile, at Bodoland University, BTC EM Wilson Hasda served as chief guest alongside vice chancellor Prof BL Ahuja.

In the Gossaigaon sub-division, MLA Jiron Basumatary and SDO (C) Mridul Shivhare distributed cheques to beneficiaries at Gossaigaon College. Additionally, Banendra Kumar Mushahary, vice chairman of APTDC, attended the financial assistance programme at Tipkai Senior Secondary School in Parbatjhora as chief guest.

MLA Rabiram Narzary took part in the program at Fakiragram College with 596 beneficiaries. The event was also held at Janata College in Serfanguri with 761 beneficiaries, and UN Brahma College in Dotma, which saw 636 beneficiaries receiving financial aid.

More than 5,000 girl students across Kokrajhar district will benefit from this initiative, reaffirming the government’s commitment to fostering sustained educational and personal growth and empowering the next generation of young women.

Our Nagaon correspondent adds: The flagship scheme of the state government, ‘Nijut Moina Aasoni’, aimed at empowering girl students, was launched in seven assembly constituencies in the district on Sunday.

The first instalment of financial assistance under the flagship scheme was distributed among 8,170 girl students from various colleges and higher secondary schools in the district.

The event was attended by local MLAs, officials from the district administration and education department, teachers, students, and parents. The scheme provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,250 to college students and Rs 1,000 to higher secondary students.

MLA Rupak Sarma attended the ceremonial distribution programme at Nowgong College and Nowgong Girls’ College, and expressed gratitude to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for initiating the scheme. He urged students to utilise the financial assistance for educational purposes only.

Our Demow correspondent adds: The inauguration ceremony of the ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni’ was held at Demow College on Sunday. Demow constituency MLA, Sushanta Borgohain, attended the event and distributed cheques to 902 girl students from various educational institutions within the constituency.

The programme was also attended by Partha Khanikar, the new ADC in charge of Demow co-district, Pritam Das, Demow circle officer, Dr Krishna Jyoti Handique, principal of Demow College, and several other dignitaries.

Our Margherita correspondent adds: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially launched ‘Nijut Moina Aasoni’ on Sunday, distributing cheques to students via video conferencing at Margherita College.

Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma inaugurating the cheque distribution ceremony.

During the event, Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma handed over the first cheques to deserving students, emphasising the importance of financial support for educational pursuits.

The Margherita co-district commissioner, Parikshit Thoudam, was also present as the chief guest, and he delivered an inspiring speech on the impact of the initiative and participated in distributing cheques to numerous students.

In the first phase of this initiative, a total of 443 cheques were distributed to students from various institutions, including Margherita College, Margherita Public Higher Secondary School, Ledo Senior Secondary School, and Tirap High Secondary School, all located within the 83 number Margherita constituency under Tinsukia district.

Margherita College principal Dr Atonu Kakoty, Ledo College principal Dr Kripa Prasad Upadhyay, Margherita Public Higher Secondary School principal, Ledo Junior College principal, and Tirap High Secondary School principal were also present during the distribution of ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni’ cheques to the students.

Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, while briefing media persons in Margherita, said that under the ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni’, a girl student shall benefit as, through this scheme, girl students can pursue higher education, and they do not have to depend on others. This is only possible due to the able leadership and dynamic chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose vision is to work for the development of the people of Assam in every sphere.

This scheme aims to empower a total of 159,093 girl students across Assam, providing them with the financial assistance needed to further their education and enhance their prospects for the future.

Our Biswanath Chariali correspondent adds: A total of 2,904 ‘Nijut Moina Aasoni’ cheques were distributed in Biswanath district, covering the three LACs of Biswanath, Behali (SC), and Gohpur on Sunday. A total of 731 cheques for the beneficiaries under Biswanath LAC were distributed at a function held at Biswanath College, which was addressed by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur and attended by ADC Hridoy Kumar Das, principal Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, and other officials from the district administration.

Similarly, a total of 526 cheques for the beneficiaries of Behali LAC were distributed at a function held at Behali Degree College, which was addressed by Tezpur HPC MP Ranjit Dutta and attended by ADC Dhruba Jyoti Das, principal Dr Ramen Bora, along with officials from the district administration. On the other hand, a total of 1,647 cheques were distributed at Chaiduar College and Kalabari College. Munindra Nath Nagatey, district commissioner of Biswanath, and vice chairman of the OBC Board Dr Ranjan Gogoi, along with Gohpur co-district commissioner Lukumani Bora, attended the programme. Utpal Bora, MLA of Gohpur, addressed the inaugural session of the ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni’ at Kalabari College.

Our Jorhat correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the state, ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni’ cheques were distributed to 4,539 girl students of Jorhat on Sunday.

The Jorhat district administration informed that cheques were distributed at different venues under the four Assembly constituencies in the district. For the beneficiaries of the Jorhat Assembly constituency, the ceremony was held at CKB Commerce College, Jorhat, in which Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami distributed the cheques.

For the beneficiaries of the Titabar Assembly seat, the function was held at the office premises of the newly-formed Titabar co-district, where Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa distributed the cheques.

For the beneficiaries of the Teok Assembly seat, the function was held at Bahona College and Sarbodaya College, where the cheques were distributed by Jorhat Municipal Board chairperson Lakhimi Khargharia and Jorhat Development Authority chairman Prasanta Jyoti Goswami, respectively.

For the beneficiaries of the Mariani Assembly constituency, the function was held at Teok Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College and Mariani College, where the cheques were distributed by Mariani Municipal Board chairperson Smriti Biswa Prabha Saikia and Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, respectively.

Under the scheme, the government will provide monthly stipends to all girl students from class 11 to post-graduation. Girl students of classes 11 and 12 will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000, while degree students will receive Rs 1,250, and post-graduation students will receive Rs 2,500.