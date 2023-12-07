Assam: Minor earthquake strikes Guwahati with a magnitude of 3.5 on the richter scale

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: In the early hours of Thursday morning, residents of Guwahati were shaken by a minor earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The seismic event occurred at 5:42 am local time, leaving locals startled but causing no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The earthquake’s epicenter was situated at a latitude of 26.63 and a longitude of 92.08 and the tremors were detected at a depth of 5 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-12-2023, 05:42:58 IST, Lat: 26.63 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 63km NNE of Guwahati, Assam, India,” NCS wrote on X.

The earthquake’s relatively low magnitude suggests that its impact is likely to be minimal, with only mild tremors experienced in the region.

Residents took to social media platforms to share their experiences, with many expressing surprise at the unexpected wake-up call.