24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 7, 2023
type here...

Assam: Minor earthquake strikes Guwahati with a magnitude of 3.5 on the richter scale

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: In the early hours of Thursday morning, residents of Guwahati were shaken by a minor earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The seismic event occurred at 5:42 am local time, leaving locals startled but causing no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The earthquake’s epicenter was situated at a latitude of 26.63 and a longitude of 92.08 and the tremors were detected at a depth of 5 km.

- Advertisement -

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-12-2023, 05:42:58 IST, Lat: 26.63 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 63km NNE of Guwahati, Assam, India,” NCS wrote on X.

The earthquake’s relatively low magnitude suggests that its impact is likely to be minimal, with only mild tremors experienced in the region.

Residents took to social media platforms to share their experiences, with many expressing surprise at the unexpected wake-up call.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Union Minister Nityanand Rai slams Telangana CM-designate Revanth Reddy over ‘Bihar-DNA’...

The Hills Times - 0