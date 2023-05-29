Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Assam’s Dhekiajuli

Guwahati May 29: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Dhekiajuli in Assam at 8:03 a.m. sending tremors that reverberated across the region and even reached neighboring countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, and China. As the situation unfolds, locals have reported panic and confusion, with residents fleeing their homes as tremors were felt several kilometers away.

The seismic activity, originating in Dhekiajuli, caused widespread alarm as the tremors extended beyond the immediate vicinity. The effects of the earthquake were particularly noticeable in nearby countries, highlighting the powerful nature of the seismic event.

Just a day before, on May 28, another earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale rocked Meghalaya, a neighboring state of Assam. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties resulting from that event.

As this is a developing story, more information regarding the impact of the earthquake in Dhekiajuli and its surrounding areas is expected to emerge. Authorities are likely to assess the extent of the damage caused by the earthquake and provide updates on any casualties or injuries sustained.