Assam Sees Massive Surge in Tourist Footfall Since 2016

Tourism in Assam has surged significantly since 2016, with the state becoming a favored destination for both domestic and international travelers.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 3, Tuesday: Assam has witnessed a massive surge in tourist footfall since 2016, establishing itself as a popular destination for both domestic and international travelers. According to the state tourism department, the number of visitors has steadily increased over the past few years, thanks to the state’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and improved infrastructure.

Data from the tourism department reveals that Assam has seen a consistent rise in tourist numbers, with a notable spike in recent years. In 2023 alone, the state welcomed millions of visitors, surpassing previous records. This growth is attributed to a range of factors, including enhanced connectivity, new tourism initiatives, and an increase in promotional activities showcasing Assam’s unique attractions.

Prominent destinations such as Kaziranga National Park, Majuli Island, and the scenic tea gardens of Upper Assam have become major draws for tourists. Additionally, cultural festivals like the Ambubachi Mela and the Brahmaputra Pushkaram have garnered significant attention, attracting visitors from across India and abroad.

State Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah highlighted the government’s efforts to position Assam as a top tourist destination. “We have been actively working to promote Assam’s diverse offerings, from wildlife and eco-tourism to adventure and cultural experiences. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive experience for all visitors,” said Baruah.

The surge in tourist numbers has also led to economic growth in the region, with local businesses, hotels, and restaurants benefiting from increased spending by tourists. The government has been focusing on developing new tourist circuits, improving infrastructure, and promoting lesser-known destinations to sustain this momentum.

While the tourism boom is a positive development, stakeholders are also emphasizing the need for sustainable tourism practices to preserve Assam’s natural and cultural heritage for future generations. With the growing interest in the state, Assam is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the tourism sector.

10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Assam Rifles Flags Off National Integration Tour Covering Northeast India

