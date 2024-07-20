Assam to plant 3 crore saplings in August: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI, July 19: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said three crore saplings will be planted across the state between August 1 and 15 to increase forest cover.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said the state has set a target to plant 10 crore saplings in a span of three-four years, which will help increase the forest cover by two per cent.

“This year, our target is to plant three crore saplings from August 1 to 15. Last year, the target was one crore saplings in a single day, but we planted 1.12 crore and 90 per cent of those survived,” he said.

The state government has already roped in various agencies and central forces including the army, air force, SSB, CRPF, BSF, schools, colleges, self-help groups and NGOs to implement the ‘Amrit Briksha Andolan’ campaign, Sarma said.

“Our aim is to plant 10 crore saplings in three-four years. If we can do that, we will see a positive impact on our environment in five-six years,” he said.

The chief minister also said his government carries out afforestation drives in all the reclaimed areas from eviction of forests in different parts of the state.

“Because of eviction, we are getting land and we are planting trees there. So far, we have cleared around 10,000 hectares of forest land. Besides, we have cleared a large number of revenue villages, where solar power projects are being installed,” he said.

The Assam government has reclaimed “huge areas” from the Brahmaputra, which were washed away due to years of erosion.

“In many such areas, plantation drives are underway. We will continue to clear forest lands,” he added. (PTI)