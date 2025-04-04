24.3 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 4, 2025
type here...

Ali Fazal remembers Val Kilmer: You were 1st big ticket compliment I ever got

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, April 3: Actor Ali Fazal has paid a tribute to Val Kilmer, saying he was the first high-profile Hollywood star to praise his performance in the 2017 film “Victoria & Abdul”. Kilmer, who played Ice Man in “Top Gun”, Jim Morrison in “The Doors” and portrayed Batman in “Batman Forever”, died from pneumonia on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, surrounded by family and friends. The 65-year-old actor had recovered after a 2014 throat cancer diagnosis that required two tracheotomies.

In a post on Instagram, Fazal shared a photo of Kilmer from “The Doors”, the 1991 biopic on Morrison by filmmaker Oliver Stone.

- Advertisement -

“RIP Mr Val Kilmer. I write this note because you were the 1st big ticket compliment I ever got from an actor of your calibre—for my attempt to portray a real person in ‘Victoria and Abdul’,” he wrote.

Related Posts:

“Hell I dare say, I know I got miles to go. But this from someone whose performance changed the way I saw acting at a time when I was lapping up the Brandos and the Pacinos of the world. You made a better Jim Morrison than Morrison that day for me. Live on, cuz this doesn’t end—we are privileged because we are in mediums that linger longer than times assigned,” the “Mirzapur” actor added. Kilmer’s movie career also saw him feature in films like “MacGruber,” “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” “Tombstone,” “True Romance,” and “Heat”* with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. (PTI)

10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British