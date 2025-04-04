24.3 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 4, 2025
type here...

Saif a better cook, I can’t even boil an egg: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, April 3: Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan says she and actor-husband have got into the habit of cooking at home, but he is any day a better cook.

The actor was speaking at the launch of her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s book “The Commonsense Diet” on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

“There’s nothing like a home-cooked meal after a hard day’s work. I mean, now Saif and I have started cooking ourselves.

Related Posts:

“We enjoy it quite like that, so we kind of also made it a way of life like that. And somehow it just is affecting our personality. Saif is a better cook, that’s for sure. I can’t even boil an egg,” she said.

Kareena, 44, said she isn’t choosy about her food choices and even doesn’t mind eating the same thing, like her comfort food khichdi, for days. “If I don’t eat khichdi for three days, I actually start craving it… My cook is exhausted because he’s (like I want to eat) the same food for 10-15 days… I’d be really happy to eat khichdi five days a week. It keeps me happy with that little dollop of ghee on it,” she added.

The actor also revealed that one dish the Kapoor family is obsessed with.”Paaya soup,” she said, calling it a “golden dish” for the family. (PTI)

10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British