Assam’s iconic ‘Moh-juj’ gets cabinet’s approval but with SOP in place

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 8: The Assam government on Friday approved traditional buffalo fights, a staple during Magh Bihu, provided they adhere to specific standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This decision was made during a cabinet meeting, where the government granted in-principle approval for the issuance of detailed SOPs for buffalo and bull fights during Magh Bihu in various parts of Assam including Ahatguri in Morigaon district and Nagaon district.

This decision follows the Gauhati High Court’s request in October for the state government to clarify its position on the matter. The government has stated that the SOPs will ensure no cruelty towards animals.

The SOPs are designed to prevent deliberate torture or cruelty towards animals during the annual Moh-juj festival, a crucial part of Assamese cultural tradition, and to ensure their well-being is maintained by the organisers, as stated in a release by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister stated in a meeting that the Assam Cabinet has decided to conduct a socio-economic assessment of Assam’s indigenous minorities, allocate Rs 259 crore for building libraries across Assam, and create SOPs for traditional bullfights to ensure animal welfare.

The cabinet meeting also saw several other significant decisions, including the renaming of the Directorate of Char Areas Development to the Directorate of Minority Affairs & Char Areas, Assam. Furthermore, a socio-economic assessment of indigenous Assamese Muslims will be conducted through the renamed directorate.