18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 9, 2023
type here...

Gujarat’s fake toll plaza cheats government for 1.5 years, nobody noticed

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: On the Bamanbore-Kutch national highway in Gujarat, a few strongmen cheated government officials for over a year by setting up a fake toll plaza by bypassing the highway on private land.

- Advertisement -

The fake toll plaza was set up in Gujarat’s Morbi on private land by bypassing a national highway and charged half the price at their “toll booth” and cheated people, the police, and top government officers of the district for one and a half years.

The manager of the Vaghasia toll plaza, the authorised toll of the national highway, said the private landowners were openly extorting thousands of rupees every day for 1.5 years. The accused were diverting the traffic from the actual route via land owned by the White House Ceramic Company, a closed factory and the Varghasia village.

Half toll tax tempted truck drivers to take the route and the illegal tax collection went unnoticed for over a year.

7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Amid push for caste census, all 8 Brahmin candidates of Congress...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin