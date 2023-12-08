Just few days away from fulfiling 1 lakh jobs promise: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 8: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam has provided 88,080 jobs so far, with another 30,000 jobs in the pipeline. With this the state government remains well on track to deliver on its promise of providing one lakh jobs, the CM said on Friday.

On Tuesday, CM Sarma handed over appointment letters to 839 candidates at an event organised at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra of which, 599 were appointed under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, while 240 were appointed under the Public Works Department (PWD).

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “The state government has successfully provided 88,080 regular appointments so far. Once people started fearing that there are no openings for government jobs in the state. Now that fear has been allayed.”

“In 2021, or in 2016, the investment in the state was Rs 42,000 crore. Now we spend Rs 1.50 lakh crore. Public sector spending is increasing from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 150,000 crore. Assam is moving ahead in terms of development as compared to other states in India.”

The Assam CM turned his attention to upcoming projects in the pipeline saying, “We want to build Nehru Stadium as an iconic project. We have also decided to construct Kamakhya Corridor. We are going to take up the challenging projects that the PWD department did not do. Our practical standards should improve in the field of education.”

“Due to lack of practical knowledge, any building has to be demolished after construction. Rs 20 crore is spent on a Rs 100 crore work only for the demolition part. Engineers should not be personally close to contractor. You should work in the PWD not because there is more money, but for your passion. We will also mention this in the advertisements after a cabinet decision,” he said.