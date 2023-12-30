15 C
Atul Bora attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

GUWAHATI, Dec 29: In a proactive engagement, minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Atul Bora attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event at Boginodi Gram Panchayat in Lakhimpur, where he underscored the significance of various welfare schemes initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Encouraging citizens to benefit from these programs, Bora highlighted the pivotal role of Panchayat representatives and government officials in effective implementation.

During the program, minister Atul Bora took the opportunity to distribute prizes to the winners of the ‘Sanskritik Mahasangram’, recognising and appreciating cultural contributions. The event witnessed the presence of several notable dignitaries and local residents, who actively participated, making the program a collaborative effort towards the betterment of the community.

Simultaneously, Atul Bora seized the opportunity to interact with dedicated party workers in Majuli and Dhakuakhana, urging them to persist in their grassroots efforts to fortify the organisational foundation of AGP (Asom Gana Parishad). Recognising their diligence, Bora highlighted the crucial role played by party workers in building a robust political structure.

In another segment of his engagements, Atul Bora took stock of the ongoing initiatives in the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Departments in Majuli. Meeting with district officials from these departments, Bora gained insights into the progress of various projects, reaffirming his commitment to overseeing and promoting development works at the ground level.

