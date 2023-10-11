Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils Logo, Theme Song For Sanskritik Mahasangram

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme song, memento, jingle, certificate and judges’ kit for the Sanskritik Mahasangram during a programme held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

The Assam Sanskritik Mahasangram is a programme organised by the state government to provide an apt platform to youngsters to showcase their talent.

The state cultural affairs department will hold the Mahasangram from October 25 till February 7 this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “Our government is attempting to build and promote a cultural empowerment narrative to expedite the development of all sections of the people of the state. The Assam Sanskritik Mahasangram will offer an exposure to the talents inherent in our youths and give an impetus to their holistic personality development. I hope that the Mahasangram will turn into a potential platform to showcase the inherent potentials of the youths.”

The chief minister also said that around 10 lakh participants from across the state will participate in the Mahasangram in around three thousand venues.

“Our government has earmarked Rs. 36 crore for the event. The organisers should, therefore, not seek any donation from the public for the programme. Each MLA can also utilize 10 percent of his or her local areas development fund for the Mahasangram,” Sarma said.

The participants of the Mahasangram have been divided into three groups.

While group A will feature participants from 12 to 18 years, group B and C will feature participants from 19 to 24 years and from 25 to 35 years respectively.

The participants will compete in various categories like Jyoti Sangeet, Bishnu Rabha Sangeet, Bhupendra Sangeet, Rabindra Sangeet, Bihu dance (group), folk dance (group) from Assam at the gaon panchayat, ward, village council development committee and MAC levels.

The first, second and third winner from these levels will compete at the legislative assembly constituency level. Similarly, the winners at the LAC level will compete at district level. The grand finale will be held at Guwahati where all winners of the district will compete for the state level competition. The winners will receive certificates, mementos and cash rewards. Cash Winners from the LAC level onwards will also receive cash rewards.

The chief minister also called upon everybody to render cooperation for the successful conduct of the event as it has the potential to give exposure to several talents across the state, who can rise and make their presence felt in the state.

Sarma also handed over the Judges’ Kit to veteran artistes Jina Raj Kumari, Bipul Baruah, and Somnath Borah who will be judges in the programme.

State cultural affairs minister Bimal Borah, state public health engineering minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, state handloom and textile minister UG Brahma, state revenue minister Jogen Mohan, MP and political secretary to the chief minister Pabitra Margherita, chief secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.