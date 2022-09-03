27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 3, 2022
BAYM Demow College Unit Committee formed

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT CorrespondentDEMOW, September 2: A meeting was organised in the Lahoty Auditorium of Demow College on Friday to form Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Mancha (BAYM), Demow College Unit Committee which is under Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Mancha (BAYM), Demow Town Committee.

Kaushik Buragohain presided over the meeting and Bhuban Gogoi, chief secretary of BAYM, College Unit spoke about the aims of the meeting. Jadumoni Kalita, president of BAYM, Sivasagar District Committee spoke about the aims and objectives of the organisation.

In the meeting Kaushik Buragohain and Bhuban Gogoi were selected as advisers, Santanu Dehingia was selected as president, Akash Chutia was selected as secretary of 211- member Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Mancha (BAYM), Demow College Unit Committee.

