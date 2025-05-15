23.8 C
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia inspects DDSA Stadium pitch in Dibrugarh

‘Saikia also lauded the growing enthusiasm for sports in Upper Assam’

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 14: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Devajit Saikia, visited the DDSA Stadium in Dibrugarh on Wednesday to inspect the pitch and outfield being developed by the Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA).

Following the inspection, Saikia was felicitated by DDSA officials at the Dibrugarh Outdoor Stadium Complex in the presence of key office bearers of the association.

Speaking to reporters, Saikia praised the efforts of DDSA, stating,

“The DDSA officials are working diligently to construct the pitch and develop the outfield. I’m grateful for their dedication and teamwork. DDSA has already hosted the Ranji Trophy and other national tournaments here. In the coming years, we can expect more national-level matches to be played in this stadium.”

He further informed that the outfield surface layer has been upgraded, five new wickets have been constructed, and fresh grass will soon be grown to enhance the aesthetics and playability of the stadium.

“The work is expected to be completed within the next three to four months. With the BCCI domestic season starting from September, we are hopeful that Dibrugarh will host more national matches,” he added.

Saikia also lauded the growing enthusiasm for sports in Upper Assam, highlighting the active participation of girls in cricket in Dibrugarh.

“A new era of sports has begun in Upper Assam, thanks to the ongoing infrastructure development. It’s heartening to see both boys and girls excelling in cricket. I am confident that in the coming years, Dibrugarh will produce national-level cricketers,” he said.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by DDSA President Niranjan Saikia, Vice President Manash Jyoti Dutta, Bhaskar Gogoi, and other distinguished members of the association.

