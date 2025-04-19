Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Visits Under-Construction International Logistics Park in Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 19: His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan made an unscheduled visit today, April 19, to the under-construction International Multimodal Logistics Park at Jogighopa in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

Although slightly delayed from the planned 8:30 AM arrival, the royal visit highlighted the growing economic and diplomatic ties between Bhutan and India. Heightened security measures were in place, with a significant presence of Bhutanese security personnel at the site, underscoring the importance of the project.

King Wangchuck was accompanied by Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah during the inspection, reflecting the collaborative spirit behind the initiative. The logistics park, set to become India’s first international multimodal hub, is expected to transform regional trade by strengthening economic links with neighboring countries like Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Following his inspection of the park, King Wangchuck also visited the nearby Inland Water Transport (IWT) port. The entire visit was conducted under strict security protocols, with local authorities restricting media access.

Officials believe the Jogighopa logistics park will play a crucial role in revolutionizing cross-border trade and positioning Assam as a key gateway to Southeast Asian markets once completed.