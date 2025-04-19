35.7 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 19, 2025
type here...

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Visits Under-Construction International Logistics Park in Assam

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 19: His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan made an unscheduled visit today, April 19, to the under-construction International Multimodal Logistics Park at Jogighopa in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

- Advertisement -

Although slightly delayed from the planned 8:30 AM arrival, the royal visit highlighted the growing economic and diplomatic ties between Bhutan and India. Heightened security measures were in place, with a significant presence of Bhutanese security personnel at the site, underscoring the importance of the project.

Related Posts:

King Wangchuck was accompanied by Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah during the inspection, reflecting the collaborative spirit behind the initiative. The logistics park, set to become India’s first international multimodal hub, is expected to transform regional trade by strengthening economic links with neighboring countries like Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Following his inspection of the park, King Wangchuck also visited the nearby Inland Water Transport (IWT) port. The entire visit was conducted under strict security protocols, with local authorities restricting media access.

Officials believe the Jogighopa logistics park will play a crucial role in revolutionizing cross-border trade and positioning Assam as a key gateway to Southeast Asian markets once completed.

View all stories
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Heavy Trucks Flout No-Entry Rules in Dhubri, Sparking Public Outrage

The Hills Times -
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind