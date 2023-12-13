Book on dance in NE India released at Tezpur University

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 12: The department of Cultural Studies at Tezpur University organised a book release function for ‘Reflections of Dance along the Brahmaputra’ on Tuesday. Edited by Prof Debarshi Prasad Nath of the department of Cultural Studies at Tezpur University, along with Dr Barbara Snook and Prof Ralph Buck from the University of Auckland, the book marks the outcome of an academic collaboration between the University of Auckland and Tezpur University.

- Advertisement -

Published by Routledge, a global academic publisher, the book celebrates the diverse dance traditions in North East India and comprises 16 chapters authored by faculty members of Tezpur University. Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice-chancellor of Tezpur University, graced the occasion as chief guest, praising the authors for their academic contribution to the traditions and cultures of the North East. He highlighted the book’s exploration of various dance forms, including indigenous performances, dancers’ narratives, and the ethos of traditional dance practices in the region.

Prof Nath, discussing the book, emphasized its coverage of a wide range of dance traditions, from Sattriya to Kherai to Rati Bihu to Hudum, without imposing a hierarchy. The book also shares life experiences of renowned dance maestros such as Jatin Goswami, Ghankanta Bora, and Indira PP Bora.

Dr Snook, addressing the gathering, highlighted the uniqueness of folk dances in the North East, expressing political and cultural identities. She appreciated the beauty of the Brahmaputra River, stating that the book explores the rich tapestry of dance forms flourishing along its banks.

In conjunction with the book release, the vice-chancellor inaugurated a five-day International Faculty Development Programme on teaching ‘Community Dance’ and ‘Creative Teaching Strategies’, organised by the department of Cultural Studies. Prof Farheena Danta, dean of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences, was also present at the event.

- Advertisement -