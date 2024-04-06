Cachar conducts voter orientation program

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 5: A voter orientation meeting regarding the upcoming parliamentary election took place at the Silchar municipal conference hall under the initiative of the Cachar district administration SVEEP cell on Friday. The meeting was presided over by the district development commissioner (DDC), Norsing Bey, in the presence of officials from 15 development blocks and 3 municipalities of the district.

It is worth mentioning that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the chief electoral officer of Assam, Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM), and Assam State Urban Livelihood Mission (ASULM) in Guwahati on Wednesday. The CEO of Assam and ASRLM have expressed their desire to collaborate and work together to undertake activities contributing significantly to Systemic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaigns in Assam, thus enhancing voter participation and ethical voting across the state.

All initiatives mentioned in the MOU will be apolitical, adhering to ECI guidelines strictly. No stakeholder involved in the MOU will have any political affiliations and will not be associated with any political party or candidate during the period of association with the office of the chief electoral officer, Assam. The key objective of this partnership is to significantly enhance voter participation and ethical voting in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha parliamentary elections.

During the meeting, Dr Arunabh Bhattacharya appealed to the officials present that voting is a fundamental right. He emphasised that a strong and robust democracy is established through the exercise of these fundamental rights, which play an important role in running the country. Dr Bhattacharjee also underscored the importance of fundamental rights of the voters by participating in the great festival of democracy and urged all voters to participate in voting.

“The real aim is to increase voter turnout in areas where the voter turnout is low,” mentioned Dr Arunabha Bhattacharjee. It is worth mentioning that a vigorous publicity campaign is ongoing through the SVEEP cell of the district administration.

Taking part in the discussion, Biplab Kumar Nath stated that this great national duty should be fulfilled by exercising the voting rights of every citizen who has the right to vote in the 15 development blocks of the district through self-help groups.

Earlier, on behalf of the district SVEEP cell, Dr Arunabha Bhattacharya presented a PowerPoint presentation. Biplab Kumar Nath, project director, ASRLM CACHAR, Mustafa Ahmed Lashkar, project manager ASULM, and other dignitaries were also present at the orientation program.