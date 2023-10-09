CBI searches residences of WB minister Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI, Oct 8: The CBI on Sunday conducted searches at 12 locations, including at the

residences of senior West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim and TMC MLA Madan Mitra, in different

parts of the state in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitments made by

civic bodies, officials said.

Hakim, the minister of urban development and municipal affairs, is also the mayor of Kolkata. He is a

senior leader of the TMC and has significant sway in the party’s organisation.

A team of CBI officers reached his residence in south Kolkata’s Chetla area along with a large

contingent of central forces in the morning, officials said.

“Two CBI officers are questioning him,” a senior official said.

As the searches began, Hakim’s supporters gathered outside his house, and began a protest.

A CBI team also searched the residence of Mitra, a former minister and the MLA of Kamarhati in

North 24 Parganas district, in Bhabanipur area, around 3 km from Hakim’s residence in Chetla.

“The investigations have revealed that Mitra had a specific role in the recruitments made in

Kamarhati Municipality,” the official claimed.

Among the other places that the CBI searched were the houses of former chairman of Kanchrapara

Municipality Sudama Roy, ex-chairman of Halisahar Municipality Angshuman Roy and Krishnanagar

Municipality’s former chief Ashim Ghosh, officials said.

“CBI today conducted searches around 12 places, including at Kolkata, Kanchrapara, Barrackpore,

Halisahar, Dumdum, North Dum Dum, Krishnanagar, Taki, Kamarhati, Chetla, Bhowanipore etc. at

the premises of certain persons, including public servants in an ongoing investigation of a case,” a

spokesperson of the agency said.

Two premises each of Hakim and Mitra are being searched in the operation, officials said in New

Delhi.

Slamming the action, the TMC said it was a desperate attempt to divert attention from its ongoing

demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan over demands for central funds.

“This is an attempt to divert the public’s attention from the ongoing protest outside Raj Bhavan led

by Abhishek Banerjee. The BJP appears to be sensing a growing public discontent, and they are using

every means at their disposal to change the narrative. This is a clear example of vendetta politics,”

senior TMC MP Sougata Roy charged.

Rejecting the allegations, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “If the TMC has nothing to

hide, why are they afraid of ED and CBI?”

“Whenever TMC leaders are summoned by the ED or CBI, they cry foul and accuse the agencies of

being politically motivated. Yet, the reality is that the TMC is deeply mired in corruption with nearly

every leader facing some allegation or the other,” he claimed.

The CPI(M) alleged that large-scale corruption happened in the recruitments made by the civic

bodies.

“The central agencies stepped in as the state CID failed,” CPI(M) central committee member Sujan

Chakraborty claimed.

Both Hakim and Mitra were arrested by the CBI in 2021 in the Narada sting operation case. Mitra

was also arrested by the CBI in 2014 in the Saradha chit fund scam.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched multiple locations, including the residence

of Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh, in connection with the recruitment case.

It is alleged by the central investigating agencies that around 1,500 people were illegally recruited by

different civic bodies in the state between 2014 and 2018 against monetary considerations.

The agency had taken over the case on the orders of Calcutta High Court.

“It was alleged that all contracts pertaining to various municipalities, district primary school councils

etc. for the recruitment of Group C and Group D employees were given to the said (single) company.

It was further alleged that the said company was entrusted with all the tasks like setting up of

question papers, printing and scanning of OMR sheets and preparation of final merit list et,” the

spokesperson said.

He said it was also alleged that the director of said private company and others, including public

servants, hatched conspiracy among themselves and in pursuant to that conspiracy, the

accused(being responsible for the printing, designing and evaluation of OMR sheets) allegedly

facilitated the illegal appointments of several unmeritorious candidates in several municipalities in

lieu of money. (PTI)