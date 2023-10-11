Celebration marks 85th birth anniv of Lt Mukut Chandra Bhuyan in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

NAGAON, Oct 10: The 85th birth anniversary of Lt Mukut Chandra Bhuyan, a renowned social activist and distributor of Assam Tribune and Dainik Asom, was celebrated at the Nagaon Press Club on Sunday.

The celebration was initiated by a group of close friends and associates of Bhuyan, led by noted poet and physician Dr Prayag Saikia, film critic Parthajit Boruah, instrumentalist Birinchi Bora, Nijara Saikia, and others.

A commemoration program highlighting Bhuyan’s life and contributions to society was organized at the club’s auditorium. Dwijendra Nath Hazarika chaired the program, and Dr Prayag Saikia delivered the welcome address. The program began with the lighting of an earthen lamp at Mukut Chandra Bhuyan’s portrait by Dilip Hazarika.

Film critic Parthajit Boruah spoke about Bhuyan’s life and contributions, emphasizing that he was a great storyteller. A local group of artists, led by Birinchi Bora, performed the evergreen song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” by Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

- Advertisement -

Several dignitaries, including Puniram Saikia, Dipti Saikia, Dr Kamal Laskar, Dr Risheswar Thengal Saikia, retired professor Muni Kakoti, Dilip Bhuyan, Gauri Ballabh Goswami, Ashokram Bhattacharya, and Ratul Sarma, attended the commemoration program.

During the event, attendees decided to approach the next of kin of Mukut Bhuyan to request a donation of land for the construction of an auditorium or institute in memory of Haladhar Bhuyan, the father of Mukut Chandra Bhuyan and a former public figure in the district.