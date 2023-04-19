CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates Mayfair Spring Valley Hotel-Resort At Sonapur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 17: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated one of the largest Mayfair Spring Valley Hotel-Resorts of North East in Sonapur. Spread over 100 bighas of land, the Mayfair Spring Valley Hotel-Resort will be the first tourist and wedding destination of its kind in the Northeast, with 250 luxurious rooms, four swimming pools and two luxurious banquet halls of 8000 and 15,000 square feet respectively. Apart from this, Mayfair Spring Valley Hotel-Resort has all the amenities.

In his inaugural speech, Sharma while appreciating Dilip Ray, head of Mayfair Hotel Resort Group and Ratan Sharma, head of Satyam Group, for the construction of this grand and spacious resort, said that with the opening of such a resort and hotel, tourism will get a boost in the Assam including Northeast region.

He also offered to open such a grand hotel-resort near Kaziranga National Park. He said that the state government is ready to provide all kinds of help for this and the government is determined to promote things related to tourism.

The chief minister said that he himself has stayed many times in Mayfair Hotel Resorts. Describing the services and hospitality there as world-class, he said that this resort in Guwahati will take forward the hospitality tradition of Assam, and I am sure that this resort will emerge as the most profitable resort of Mayfair Group.

Appreciating industrialist Ratan Sharma, the chief minister, said that whatever work he takes in hand, he gets success. His partnership with Mayfair is like that, and it will flourish.

Speaking on the occasion, Ratan Sharma, chairman, Satyam Group said that Mayfair Spring Valley Resort in Guwahati would be one of the top 10 resorts in the country. He said that a total of 250 luxurious rooms are to be built, out of which 130 have been completed. Two out of four swimming pools have also been built. He said that earlier people used to go to Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur and abroad for destination weddings, but in the coming time this resort would be one of the biggest destination wedding centers in the country. A large number of trees and flowering plants have been planted to maintain the natural beauty of the resort. He said that the chief minister of Assam is multidimensional and high thinking that is why he has taken the state so far. The record of Bihu dance which has been made recently has also been possible only because of the hard work of the chief minister.

Housing and urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal, tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, head of Mayfair Group Dilip Ray, advisor Prashant Panda, director general of police GP Singh, Pride East Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. CMD Riniki Bhuyan Sharma among others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the chief minister offered prayers at the Shiv Temple located on the campus and also took a tour of the entire resort.